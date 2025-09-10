Cole's Quality Foods closing Muskegon facility, workers informed and let go Wednesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cole's Quality Foods is shutting down its Muskegon bakery nine months after the company was bought by a Canadian business.

The closure was confirmed by the City of Muskegon, which posted a statement about the situation.

Cole's told the city about the closure on Wednesday, the same day the company informed employees. Operations at the facility were also ended on Wednesday. Some office staff will work until the facility completely shuts down on November 9.

Cole's Quality Foods was purchased by Furlani Foods in a deal announced in December 2024. The Canadian-based company makes a number of garlic breads at facilities in Ontario, Mississauga, and Wisconsin. The Cole's brand operated in Muskegon and North Liberty, Iowa. It is not clear if the Iowa location was also impacted in the closure decision.

Founded in 1943, Cole's was a national brand based in Muskegon. The city is directing people who lost their jobs at Cole's to reach out to the business services unit of West Michigan Works for assistance. Laid off workers can call (231) 724-6381 and choose the job seekers options in the phone tree.

