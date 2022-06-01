The World's Largest Swim Lesson: Muskegon seeks to reduce childhood drownings

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This summer, local organizations are working to raise awareness and reduce the chances of childhood drowning in Muskegon.

Trinity Health Muskegon and Muskegon Heights Public School Academy are teaming up to teach children how to swim, serving as an official host for The World's Largest Swim Lesson.

A global event, The World's Largest Swim Lesson joins together more than 600 aquatic centers across 20 countries to draw attention to the issue of childhood drowning, in a thirty-minute swimming session that has helped over 332,000 children and adults learn to swim better.

“More than half of the U.S. population can’t swim or lacks basic swimming skills – the skills needed to prevent drowning,” said Holly Alway, injury prevention coordinator at Trinity Health Muskegon. “Swim lessons are vital and the World’s Largest Swim Lesson will help us introduce families to basic swim tools and abilities and will connect them to formal swim lessons available in the community.”

The World's Largest Swim Lesson will take place on Thursday, June 23, at the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy pool.

The swim lessons are free to all. Parents can learn more by clicking here.

