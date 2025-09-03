'The voters spoke': Muskegon Township Police remain short-handed following failed millage increase

MUSKEGON, Mich. — During Muskegon Township's August election, a millage renewal passed for its police department, but the proposed millage increase failed.

"The voters spoke, so that's what, that's what the voters want. So that's what they get, and we're going to keep working hard to give them the best service possible. It's just, sometimes it can be hard with only so many resources," said Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen.

Chief VanDommelen explains that what the department is lacking most is officers, specifically detectives.

The additional money would have been used for Muskegon Township Police to add two detective positions, since they don't have any on staff.

In April, FOX 17 spoke with the Muskegon Township Police Department about a proposed millage renewal and increase.

However, because the increase failed in both May and August, Chief VanDommelen says officers will continue doing detective work in between service calls.

"We are well below what the national average is for the ratio of police officers to residents," Chief VanDommelen said.

According to Chief Vandommelen, if Muskegon Township were in line with the national average, the department would have roughly 40 full-time officers. Currently, they only have 17.

The number of officers is not changing, for now, but the department will continue to look for other funding options, like grants.

"We need the resources," Chief Vandommelen said. "We need the bodies in place to do what we need to do to be a successful police department to serve our community."

With two failed attempts for additional funds, Chief VanDommelen says the department isn't planning to try again for a millage increase.

