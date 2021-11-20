The Grassy Knoll, Muskegon's newest cannabis retailer, holds grand opening

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new cannabis provisioning center in Muskegon is now open.

The Grassy Knoll tells us it held a grand opening ceremony on Lemuel Street Saturday.

They say it is the state’s first cannabis provider that is made of recycled shipping containers.

“Next to cannabis and CBD, we’re all about animals,” says CEO Fred Cini. “Our rescued dogs are like family and we wanted to have our grand opening reflect that passion.”

The Grassy Knoll says the grand opening also had a mini-adoption event. We’re told the retailer is in close collaboration with the Noah Project, a no-kill animal shelter.

