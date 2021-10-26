The Getty Drive-In closing out season with Halloween fun

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Getty Drive-In is closing out its season with some Halloween fun.

Located in Muskegon, the drive-in movie theater will close its 77th season with final double-features showing on Friday and Saturday.

A Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the giant screen one on October 30. Movie-goers are encouraged to decorate their car, wear a costume and bring candy to share.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the Trunk-or-Treat event starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes for the best costumes and car decorations will happen 6:30-7 p.m. “The Addams Family 2” will start at 7:10, followed by “Ron’s Gone Wild.”

The Getty Drive-In will also be showing double features on all four outdoor screens.

Tickets are free for kids ages five and younger. Adult tickets are $7.50 and tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $5.50.

