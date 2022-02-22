Teen seriously injured after being hit by minivan while walking to school in Muskegon County

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a minivan while walking to school in Muskegon County.

It happened Tuesday morning around 7:05 a.m. on Hall Road near Raap’s Way in Egelston Township.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says a minivan traveling eastbound on Hall Road hit the 16-year-old girl as she was walking to school.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the minivan is cooperating with the investigation.

The 16-year-old girl suffered critical injuries but is stable at this time.

