Taste of Muskegon Tour releases 2021 map

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon Tour unveiled its 2021 map Wednesday.

Taste of Muskegon Tour 2021 kicks off next month featuring a week-long food festival celebrating restaurants and food trucks throughout the county.

This year, the Taste Tour map features 35 destinations.

Taste Tour will run June 12-19. During Taste Tour, local restaurants will prepare a special menu of up to four items and participants will be able to order a full portion of any featured item or a Taste Flight made up of bite-size portions of the entire special Taste Tour menu.

Check out our map of participating businesses to plan your Taste Tour stops.

"For safety reasons, we moved the traditional Taste of Muskegon to September for this year. The third week of June is when we usually celebrate Muskegon’s rich culinary scene, so we decided to add the Taste Tour to honor that week," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “It’s still so important to support our locally-owned restaurants that have struggled through this past year. This is a great way for people to get out of their routines and try some new places, new dishes and support our community.”

This is the first of two events Taste of Muskegon is planning for 2021.

Taste of Muskegon will return to Hackley Park September 24-25.

The Taste Tour Map will offer 35 destinations, including:

• The 18th Amendment

• The 490 Bakery (available at BoomTown Market)

• 794 Kitchen & Bar

• Aldea Coffee

• Bone Ends

• Capone’s Speakeasy & Pizzeria

• Corine’s Cakes & Catering

• Curry Kitchen

• Drip Drop Drink

• Frank’s Taco Shack

• G & L Chilli Dogs

• The Hideout Bar & Grill

• Hamburger Mikey

• Hodgepodge Bake Shop

• Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

• Kuntry Cookin’

• Lake Dog Coney Island

• Los Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill

• Mylan’s Waterfront Grille

• The Only Cannoli

• The Pierogi Shack

• The Pizza Cone Trolley

• Red Rooster Tavern

• Rolling Stone Pizza

• Rootdown Yoga. Juice. Greens.

• Savage Hog BBQ

• Skeetown Tavern

• Slappy’s Slaw Dogs and Sandwiches

• Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

• Soul Filled Eatery

• Tiki Boiz Island Grindz

• Uncle Wayne’s BBQ

• Village Baker

• Wonderland Distilling Co.

