Taste of Muskegon is turning 18!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon is bringing local restaurants and food trucks to the heart of town for its 18th year!

Taste of Muskegon

“Etouffee, turkey knuckles, gyros, quinoa, empanadas - and that’s just from the Taste rookies!” said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “As Muskegon continues to grow and evolve so does our culinary scene. There’s no better place to discover your next favorite meal than at Taste of Muskegon!” She continued.

DEBORAH SKINNER - Taste of Muskegon

Here’s which restaurants and food trucks will be there:

Taste of Muskegon 2023 Taste Plate Award Winners:

* Frostbite Shaved Ice - Best Taste, Best Dessert, Best New Bite Runner-up

* Hamburger Mikey - People’s Choice, Best New Bite, Best Booth, Best Taste Runner-up

* Melt Gourmet Sandwiches - Best Budweiser Beer & Links

* She’s Divine Cuisine - Best Fresh Bite

* Smokin on the Lakeshore - Best Budweiser Beer & Links Runner-up

* Wonderland Distilling Co. - Sustainability, People’s Choice Runner-up, Best Fresh Bite Runner-up

* Yodels Frozen Yogurt - Best Dessert Runner-up



New this year

* 794 Kitchen & Bar

* Colby's Cafe & Brew

* Greekshore

* Pilar's Empanadas Argentinas

* Sanders Mobile Shop

* Select Auditorium

* Socibowl/Brewer’s Lounge



More Taste Favorites

* Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice

* Amanda’s Frosted Dreams

* Baby Suga’s Cheesesteak Shack

* Big Tuck's Food Truck

* Carson’s Almonds

* Corine's Cakes and Catering

* Curry Kitchen

* Dakidd Bar-B-Que & Catering

* Happy Matt's Kettlecorn

* Navarro's Mexican Takeout

* Oh Brothers/Little Brothers Trailer

* OVK BBQ

* Sutton Concessions

* Thai Cottage Cuisine

* Tiki Boiz

* Unruly Kitchen

Taste of Muskegon

Enjoy Taste of Muskegon 2024 at Hackley Park June 7 & 8 along with live music, bounce houses, and more for families and foodies alike!