Suspects ram MSP cruiser, crash own vehicle in Muskegon County chase

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — State Police say a driver intentionally rammed one of its cruisers before leading troopers on a pursuit through Muskegon County on Thursday night.

A sergeant pulled over a vehicle on April 7 after 8 p.m. on Jefferson Street near Summit Avenue, and spotted a gun in the pocket of a man riding in the passenger seat. When the sergeant started asking about the gun, the woman at the wheel put the car in reverse and accelerated into the MSP cruiser. The cruiser suffered heavy damage and could not be driven.

The suspects' SUV drove off, but troopers in another cruiser spotted it on Pontaluna Road and gave chase. As the two vehicles came to the intersection with Grand Haven Avenue, the cruiser hit a Jeep that had stopped in the middle of the intersection. The people inside that car, along with the troopers, were not hurt.

The suspects continued to US-31, where they lost control of their SUV and crashed. Both the man and woman were hurt, but managed to get out and run from the scene. Police were able to take them into custody in short order.

The driver is a 22-year-old from Lansing who had outstanding warrants. She'll face additional charges from the chase, including fleeing from police and malicious destruction of police property. The passenger is a 24-year-old man from Muskegon. He is a parole absconder, and will also face charges related to the chase along with possession of a gun.

