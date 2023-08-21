Suspect in Muskegon County deputy-involved shooting identified

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect who was shot and killed after shooting a Muskegon County deputy last week has been identified.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says 28-year-old Zachary Joseph Johnson led authorities on a pursuit Aug. 14 after officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to reports of a “shot fired” inside a residence.

We’re told an off-duty deputy located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Johnson reportedly took off, initiating the chase.

The vehicle rolled into a ditch near Ravenna on Slocum Road. MCSO says deputies tried to arrest Johnson, who pulled out a gun and shot Deputy Joshua Hankins. Responding authorities returned fire, killing Johnson.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Over two dozen law enforcement units investigate the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on Slocum Road, near Neil Road.

Deputy Hankins was hospitalized and discharged later that morning. He is expected to be okay.

MCSO credits Michigan State Police (MSP) and the police departments from Muskegon Township, Muskegon Heights and Fruitport Township for their assistance.

MSP is currently investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Muskegon Co. deputy shot, suspect killed during attempted arrest

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube