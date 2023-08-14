Muskegon Co. deputy shot, suspect killed during attempted arrest

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County deputy Joshua Hankins is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Monday morning following a police chase.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said it all began Sunday night around 10:15 when Muskegon Township P.D. and Muskegon Heights P.D. were investigating a domestic dispute that involved "shot fired" inside a home.

They said the suspect was last seen in the area of Apple Avenue and Creston Street.

Muskegon County Sheriff's Office

Then, hours later at 12:52 a.m. the next day, an off-duty deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to pull him over. However, he sped off.

A police chase ensued. The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police and Fruitport Township Police all followed him.

The suspect's vehicle then went into a ditch on South Slocum Road near Neil Road, close to Ravenna. That's when deputies attempted to arrest him. It was then that the suspect shot at them, striking deputy Hankins. Other officers and deputies returned fire.

FOX 17/Lauren Edwards

FOX 17 arrived at the scene around 2:45 Monday morning to find over two dozens police cars on the road, investigating the scene.

Around, 4:45 a.m. Michigan State Police told FOX 17 that the deputy is expected to be 'OK.'