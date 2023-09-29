Suspect charged in Norton Shores shooting death of Muskegon man

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for the shooting death of a Muskegon man in Norton Shores last year.

The shooting happened Dec. 29, 2022 at Columbia Avenue and Continental Street, according to the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD).

Jamarr Tyrece Burse, 24, was found dead inside a vehicle, police say. A Muskegon teen was also injured.

NSPD says charges were authorized Thursday against 23-year-old Amir Sincere Petty. He has since been arraigned on open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

We’re told Petty has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail since July. He was placed on a $1 million bond.

Those with information related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

