Suspect charged in Muskegon Heights gas station shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Muskegon Heights over the weekend.

Muskegon resident Sirurious Quinton Wynn is charged with one count of open murder, one count of felony firearms possession, and two counts of felony firearms, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson.

The shooting took place at a Muskegon Heights Shell Mart on Sunday.

We're told Wynn is still at large and is being actively sought by police.

