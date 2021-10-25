One man dead after a shooting in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One man is dead after a shooting at a Shell Mart in Muskegon Heights.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department found one injured black man, 27, after responding to a shooting at a Shell Mart at 1 W. Sherman.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later passed from his injuries. Another victim, a 31-year-old-black man, arrived at the hospital via private transport and is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities report that suspects have been identified and that detectives are working leads to apprehend the suspects involved in the homicide quickly.

