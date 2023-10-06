Suspect arrested, school locked down after Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon High School was placed on lockdown after a shooting Friday morning.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting began as a domestic argument, adding the shooting didn’t happen near the school.

The school was locked down out of an abundance of caution, as reports suggested the suspect may have passed the school when he took off, police explain.

We’re told no one was killed.

MPD says the suspect has since been arrested and the public is not believed to be in danger.

