Suspect arrested following Norton Shores drug bust

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A man was arrested following a drug bust in Norton Shores Wednesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) conducted a search warrant near Victoria Street and Saskatoon Avenue when they confiscated 65 grams of crack cocaine, 113 grams of what was believed to be heroin/fentanyl, and 730 grams of suspected cocaine.

We’re told three guns were also seized.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Norton Shores, was taken to Muskegon County Jail on a number of charges, including possession of cocaine with delivery intent, possessing heroin/fentanyl with delivery intent, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to MSP.

Michigan State Police

Troopers credit MSP’s Canine Unit, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and the Norton Shores Police Department for their assistance.

