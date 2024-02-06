Suspect arrested, charged for arson outside Whitehall City Hall

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A suspect was arrested Saturday for allegedly setting fire to a car outside Whitehall City Hall.

The arson happened in the parking lot on Dec. 21, 2023, according to the Whitehall Police Department (WPD).

Police say they identified the suspect as Daniel Guerra after following up on tips and video evidence. Deputies took him into custody when they found him in a parked car in Kent County.

Court documents say Guerra was arraigned Monday on one count of third-degree arson and two counts of preparing to burn.

