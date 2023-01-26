Suspect arrested after traffic stop leads to police chase in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person was arrested after a traffic stop led to a police chase in Muskegon on Wednesday.

According to MSP Sixth District, troopers from the Grand Rapids Post were assisting the West Michigan Enforcement Team with a narcotics investigation in Muskegon.

At about 6 p.m., the troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect, when the suspect allegedly crashed into the patrol vehicle and fled.

The pursuit of the suspect continued northbound on US-31. Additional troops attempted to use stop stick tire deflating devices to disable the suspect’s vehicle.

The pursuit ended near US-31 and Lakewood, after troopers performed the precision immobilization technique.

The suspect was then taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.

No troopers were injured in the pursuit.

