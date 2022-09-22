Survivors, families gather for suicide awareness walk in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — People in Muskegon gathered on Tuesday to remember those lost to suicide.

The Muskegon County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted its annual walk at Olthoff Stage. Suicide survivors and loved ones of victims listened to speakers, then walked throughout the city.

It was the first one held since the pandemic.

Organizers say it’s important for people to get together like this and discuss what’s often a difficult topic.

“It’s getting to the point where we have to do something,” said Ryan Westerhouse, Suicide Prevention Coalition of Muskegon County chairperson. “It takes a village and it takes a whole lot of effort, so the more people, the more types of opportunities that we have like this, the more awareness we can raise, the more prevention we can do.”

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, you can call/text 988 or click here.

