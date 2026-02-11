MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 17-year-old Orchard View Schools student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning is being remembered by Superintendent Thomas Hamilton as someone with "a great smile."

Superintendent remembers teen killed in Muskegon Township hit-and-run as a 'genuine person' with 'great smile'

Kayden Beckley died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Apple Avenue and South Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township, according to police.

The suspect in the crash was identified by police as Billy Crabtree.

Crabtree was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when his SUV crashed into a mini bike. Crabtree's SUV ended up driving into Flowers by Ray & Sharon after the crash.

Hamilton said the loss has deeply affected the community.

"He had a great smile, was protective of family and friends, and had a great sense of humor. He was a very genuine person. This loss has had a tremendous impact on our OV community," Hamilton said.

Crabtree was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and a misdemeanor level of drunk driving, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

Hamilton said the district's crisis response team has been working with staff and students as they process this loss.

The district has set up a support phone line at 231-760-1320.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact Muskegon Township police at (231) 777-1666. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

