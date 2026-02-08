Teen killed, another injured in Muskegon Township crash; driver arrested

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured after an SUV struck the mini bike they were riding early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Apple Avenue near S Mill Iron Road. According to Muskegon Township Police Chief Vandommelen, the SUV then slammed into Flowers by Ray & Sharon, before the driver fled the scene on foot.

An Ottawa County K9 unit was called in to help track the suspect, locating him about two miles away. He was taken into custody and is now behind bars as investigators work to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The injured 14-year-old boy survived and his condition has not been released.

Police have not yet announced formal charges against the driver.

