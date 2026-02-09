Charges filed against man tracked down from scene of deadly Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in Saturday's deadly crash out of Muskegon Township has been identified by police. The criminal charges against him were also announced on Monday.

Billy Crabtree faces charges of hit and run causing death along with operating while intoxicated, according to the Muskegon Township Police Department. He remains in custody pending his formal arraignment hearing.

Crabtree was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when his SUV crashed with a mini bike on Apple Avenue near Mill Iron Road around 2 a.m. on February 7. A 17-year-old boy on the bike died from his injuries, said police, while a 14-year-old passenger was hurt.

Crabtree's SUV ended up driving into the building for Flowers by Ray & Sharon after the crash. When officers got to the scene, no one was in the vehicle, but there were tracks leading away from the SUV. A K9 unit from Ottawa County was brought in, tracking Crabtree down after a two-mile search.

News Teen killed, another injured in Muskegon Township crash; driver arrested

The Muskegon Township Police Department said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on it is encouraged to contact the department at (231) 777-1666. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube