Subaru makes donation to Child Abuse Council of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Yesterday Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) presented a $10,922 check to the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County as part of their “Share the Love” event.

SOA has partnered with ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation in the past having 5 consecutive years in which there was no cap on their donation to their “Share the Love” partners.

"The Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County is just a very deserving organization," stated Scott Campbell. "We know that child abuse is a major issue and we only hope our Share the Love contribution gets our community one step closer to the goal of ending abuse."

This is the second year My Subaru of Muskegon has selected the Child Abuse Council to receive the Share Love funds.

"We are honored to partner with this great group again this year for Subaru's Share the Love event," said Campbell. "Through the Share the Love and sponsoring other events in the past, The My Auto Group and My Subaru of Muskegon hopes we give this great group some much needed funding."

By the end of the year, SOA aims to exceed $200 million total in celebration of their thirteenth anniversary of the “Share the Love” event.

The check was presented to Child Abuse Council by My Subaru of Muskegon Dealer Principle, Scott Campbell at Rad Dad's Restaurant in downtown Muskegon.