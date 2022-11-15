Watch Now
Student removed from Muskegon High School after BB gun found

Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 13:58:17-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teen is suspected of bringing a gun to Muskegon High School on Tuesday.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says a school resource officer was informed that a student at the school was carrying a weapon on school property.

We’re told officers and the school’s staff reached out to the student but were initially unable to find the weapon during a search.

An investigation later turned up a BB gun, which police say was found near where the student was earlier in the day.

The student has since been taken out of school.

MPD tells us the student may face criminal charges.

No students were believed to have been in danger, authorities say.

We’re told staff and officers will stay on school property to maintain safety.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with MPD by calling 231-724-6750. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

