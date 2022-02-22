Stolen vehicle found submerged in Muskegon waterway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A stolen vehicle has been found submerged in a Muskegon waterway on Monday.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the discovery was made by an ice fisherman in the Heritage Landing area.

Authorities from several agencies searched the area and determined the vehicle was submerged beneath 13 feet of water.

We’re told no one was inside the vehicle. Police say the car was reported stolen back in 2020.

MPD says work to recover the vehicle will resume when the weather improves.

The nature of the stolen vehicle is currently under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the vehicle are encouraged to reach out to MPD at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube