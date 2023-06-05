Watch Now
'Stand Up For Youth' Paddle Race supports Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in West Michigan

Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 06:47:39-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Paddlers will soon take to Mona Lake to raise money for a good cause.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore (BGCML) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore (BBBSL) are hosting the "Stand Up for Youth" paddle race.

It was previously known as the Mona Lake Paddle Race.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th at Ross Park, 82 Randall Road in Norton Shores from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

5k, 10k, recreational races and a youth mini race are all options for the big day.

Classes include a 14-foot SUP, 12-and-a-half-foot SUP, surfski, kayak, prone and outrigger.

Registration is $60 per adult paddler and $5 per paddler of youth 18 and younger.

Register at paddleguru.com.

