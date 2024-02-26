Son sentenced to 30-100 years for death of special-needs brother

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 21-year-old son of a Norton Shores mom who was convicted in the murder of her other son with special needs has been sentenced to 30-100 years in prison.

Paul Ferguson received the sentence on Monday morning after pleading guilty in December to one count of first-degree child abuse in the death of his 15-year-old brother, Timothy Ferguson. Paul faced a potential sentence of up to life in prison, but the sentencing guidelines call for a term of 9-15 years.

However, the judge's discretion was that this case was so serious that it called for him to be sentenced to 30-100 years.

As part of a plea deal with the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, Paul testified against his mother, Shanda Vander Ark, at her trial in December.

Vander Ark was convicted of neglecting Timothy so severely that he died in the basement of their home. Timothy was described by his mother as having high-functioning autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and several other mental ailments.

According to Chief Trial Attorney for Muskegon County Matt Roberts, their office also agreed not to bring further charges against Paul, such as murder, in exchange for his guilty plea.

