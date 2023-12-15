Norton Shores mom charged in son's death doesn't show up to court Friday after heated testimony the day before

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Court proceedings picked up Friday morning in the murder trial of a mother accused of neglecting and abusing her teenage son to the point he died in the basement of their Norton Shores home.

Shanda Vander Ark is facing charges of first degree murder and child abuse.

Her 15-year-old son Timothy Ferguson was found dead when officers arrived at their house on Marshall Road on July 6, 2022.

During her time on the stand Thursday afternoon, she would cause the court to break temporarily after seemingly throwing up or dry heaving after being shown a photo of Timothy's body.

Scripps Vander Ark heaving after being a shown a photo of Timothy's body on the stand

After testifying for several hours, Vander Ark began hyperventilating and showing signs of some sort of mental breakdown.

As her defense attorney Fred Johnson stood with his hand on her shoulder, trying to comfort his client, he asked Judge Matthew Kacel to wrap for the day.

Things didn't get going until just before 11:00 a.m. Friday; Vander Ark nowhere to be seen.

"She may not be present for the rest of the child," Judge Kacel told the jury once they were brought in.

He explained that her absence had nothing to do with any sort of legal order.

"She's unable to be here for a medical issue. We will continue the trial in her absence."

While the bulk of her direct examination, and cross examination by prosecutors, was complete, she had not yet submitted to the questions submitted by jurors following her initial time on the stand.

"Unfortunately, we will be unable to do that," Judge Kacel said.

A Norton Shores police officer took the stand on behalf of prosecutors by 11:08 a.m., bringing with him a bottle of hot sauce.

The bottle allegedly one of the tools used by Shanda and her older son Paul Ferguson to punish Timothy.

The officer reads the name of the sauce to the jury.

"Elijah's Xtreme Regret," he reads.

Scripps Evidence photo of the Elijah's Xtreme Regret hot sauce allegedly used to punish Timothy Ferguson prior to his death

Inside are two of the world's hottest peppers; Trinidad Scorpion and Carolina Reaper.

He goes on to read some of the text on the side of the bottle.

"The pain becomes unbearable and you feel like you just ate a burning hot coal. That's when you realize... extreme regret. Use with extreme caution or you will regret it."

Vander Ark previously told the court that she purchased the particularly spicy hot sauce online after Paul figured it might be a good way to punish Timothy.

Despite this narrative, she also said that Timothy was a big fan of spicy food in general.

"He didn't like eating the hot sauce, did he," Prosecutor Matt Roberts pressed her on the stand.

"Yes he did," she said forcefully. "He ate spicy food."

A text message between Vander Ark and her son Paul Ferguson showed her questioning whether they should try dropping the hot sauce on Timothy's genitals.

"I wonder how it would feel to have that hot sauce on your private parts. I'm not saying touch him there, not at all, but dripping a little bit there, is that horrible,” she allegedly asked the then-19-year-old Paul.

Roberts asked her about the exchange as he cross-examined her.

"It just popped in your head to say, I wonder what hot sauce on your private parts would be like," the prosecutor asked.

"I have no idea," she replied.

"Did you ever try that hot sauce?"

"No, i don't like spicy food like Timothy... about the hottest I can handle is jalapeno Cheetos."

"So you never ate it, but administering it as punishment without trying it was okay?"

"Yes, I have a very weak stomach, so I didn't want to throw up."

Vander Ark also claimed on the stand Thursday that she had locked up the family's fridge, freezer, and pantry because of Timothy previously trying to sneak frozen food, and uncooked meat.

Scripps Evidence photo showing the locks on the fridge and freezer in the Vander Ark home

She spoke of a time when Timothy got into the fridge overnight and allegedly ate a full bag of frozen chicken nuggets.

Roberts tried pointing out a contradiction in her logic; bringing her attention to a text message sent the day before Tim died in which she told Paul he should give his brother two pizza rolls if he behaves in the bathtub.

"Tell him if he actually sits up by himself and stays sitting up, he'll get some pizza rolls. Don't tell him its only two, and I'm okay if they are frozen rather than cooked," her message to Paul read.

Roberts drilled her on the stand, "why did you send that message?"

"I dont know," she said, visibly frustrated.

"You don't remember that one either," Roberts shot back.

"No, sir."

Vander Ark and her defense have explained over and over during trial that because of her multiple mental ailments, she has trouble remembering the period of time in question.

She is accused of covering the house and the closet Timothy was sleeping in with motion sensors, alarms, and live feed cameras.

In the hours immediately before Tim's death, Paul also allegedly put his brother in an ice bath for approximately nine hours.

Scripps Vander Ark testifying in her own defense Thursday

They allege that she suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, sensory processing disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder, which cause her to have blackouts in her recall.

She also claims to have developed PTSD following her husband Adam suffering a stroke in January of 2022.

Adam already used a wheelchair to get around their bi-level home. After his stroke, he moved out of the family home and into his parents house in West Olive.

In addition to her PTSD, Vander Ark claims this event caused Timothy to go on a prolonged hunger strike.

Vander Ark said she is also reactive hypoglycemic, which was made "much worse" after Tim's birth.

In all, Vander Ark has five biological children— Paul, Timothy, a boy referred to in court as "G", who was eight at the time Tim died.

She also has an older son named Nolan who is now 23, and a 19-year-old daughter named Millie, who attends college in Oklahoma.

Paul Ferguson testified on behalf of prosecutor's in his mother's trial, facing a first degree child abuse charge himself.

"I'd say it's something close to Stockholm Syndrome," Paul said on the stand.

"I desire to find a role model that, due to my own low self-esteem, I would do anything to make them proud of me. That's not an excuse, I know, but i feel like I'm glad I was at least able to realize it, so I could correct it."

Just before noon on Friday, prosecutors played a video for the jury showing the time between when Vander Ark and Ferguson discovered Timothy was unresponsive and when they called 911, caught on one of the surveillance cameras mounted in the family home.

Prosecutors say there was an 18 minute period before they finally called authorities.

While Judge Kacel asked media present in the courtroom not to film the video playback, the audio was clear.

Vander Ark and Paul Ferguson are heard trying to wake Timothy, before calling 911, and explaining that the 15-year-old had gone on a hunger strike.

Ferguson has said in court that Timothy never truly went on a hunger strike, explaining that it was simply something his mother came up with to try and obscure what happened.

Court broke for lunch at noon Friday after Judge Kacel discussed how he would instruct jurors for deliberations.

While Vander Ark is charged with first degree murder, and first degree child abuse, the jury will be allowed to consider the lesser charges of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube