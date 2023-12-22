Son pleads guilty to first-degree abuse charge after mother convicted, will avoid trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 21-year-old son of a Norton Shores mom who was recently convicted in the murder of her other son with special needs has taken a plea deal in the case.

Paul Ferguson pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree child abuse.

As part of a plea deal with the prosecutor's office, Paul testified against his mother Shanda Vander Ark at her trial last week.

Vander Ark was convicted of neglecting her 15-year-old son, Timothy Ferguson, so severely that he died in the basement of their home. Timothy was described by his mother as having high-functioning autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and several other mental ailments.

She will be sentenced on January 29 on charges of first-degree child abuse and murder.

According to Chief Trial Attorney for Muskegon County Matt Roberts, their office also agreed not to bring further charges against Paul, such as murder, in exchange for his guilty plea.

He told FOX 17 on Friday that they only made that decision after consulting with the jury at Vander Ark's trial.

"It was important for us to get feedback about Paul before finalizing that decision," he said Friday.

Timothy Ferguson was found dead on the morning of July 6, 2022, after police were called to the family's home at the end of Marshall Road in Norton Shores.

At her trial, Roberts explained that Paul would dole out punishments to his brother Timothy at the order of his mom.

The pair are accused of cutting off Timothy's access to food, placing locks on their fridge, freezer, and pantry. At his death, 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson weighed just 69 pounds.

Paul is accused of forcing Timothy to eat slices of bread covered in hot sauce that was purchased specifically to use as a punishment tool.

In the hours before Tim's death, Paul is accused of forcing his brother to sit in an ice cold bath for about nine hours.

"I'd say it's something close to Stockholm Syndrome," Paul said on the stand regarding his relationship with his mother.

"I desire to find a role model that, due to my own low self-esteem, I would do anything to make them proud of me. That's not an excuse, I know, but i feel like I'm glad I was at least able to realize it, so I could correct it."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube