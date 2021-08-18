Soft reveal offers a glimpse at Muskegon Lake development project

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A big redevelopment project is happening on Muskegon Lake, and FOX 17 got the chance to take a tour of its progress this week.

A 30-acre former industrial site will be cleaned up to create a sort of hub for boaters and water enthusiasts.

The lakefront community development is called Adelaide Pointe.

Not only will there be a high-end condo building, but it'll include what's being dubbed as West Michigan's largest boat and RV storage facility, as well as a half-mile of side-tie dock for visitors to tie up their boats.

They hope it'll be a draw for tourists.

Developers also plan to put in a restaurant and event center, and a store that would sell everything you'd need for a day on the water.

Adelaide Pointe will take years to finish, but the storage facility will open this fall.

You can reserve space now, and money from that will benefit future projects at the site.

