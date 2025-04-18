Smoking, vaping no longer allowed in certain areas at Muskegon Parks

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon City commissioners adopted a new rule banning smoking and vaping within 100 feet of playgrounds and pavilions at all of the city's 34 parks.

The parks advisory board suggested the changes to comissioners after noticing more litter from cigarette butts and vapes at city parks.

City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said some residents and commissioners have also raised health concerns.

Seyferth pointed out that people will still be able to smoke at city parks as long as they keep their distance. He added that the goal of the changes is to keep the city's parks clean and the people who use the park happy.

"Obviously, most folks that use the playground equipment are kids, and so we're thinking about setting an example for kids and having the environment they are in as clean as possible," Seyferth admitted.

The rule has not gone into effect yet, as the city wants to first educate the public and place signs before implementing the order. Seyferth said the new rule will take effect once the signs are deployed later this spring.

