Report: Muskegon Heights officer shot at, not injured

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Shots were fired in a Muskegon Heights neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, and police say there is a suspect, but few other details are currently known.

Muskegon Heights Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Riordan St. and East Broadway Ave.

Dispatch says no one was shot.

FOX 17 crews on scene saw K-9 teams attempted to track a suspect, along with officers along East Broadway Ave.

Powers/FOX 17

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that a Muskegon Heights police officer was shot at during the ordeal. They were not hurt.

The Chronicle reports a nearby crash is related to the case.

Cory/FOX 17

The police department did not confirm if a person had been taken into custody, or any more details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be added when readily available.