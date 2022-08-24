Watch Now
Report: Muskegon Heights officer shot at, not injured

Posted at 4:20 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 04:43:17-04

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich.  — Shots were fired in a Muskegon Heights neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, and police say there is a suspect, but few other details are currently known.

Muskegon Heights Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Riordan St. and East Broadway Ave.

Dispatch says no one was shot.

FOX 17 crews on scene saw K-9 teams attempted to track a suspect, along with officers along East Broadway Ave.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that a Muskegon Heights police officer was shot at during the ordeal. They were not hurt.

The Chronicle reports a nearby crash is related to the case.

The police department did not confirm if a person had been taken into custody, or any more details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be added when readily available.

