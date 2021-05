MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police Department responded to shots fired on the 3300 block of Highland.

"There has been an increase in gun shots lately in our hot spot areas. MHPD is acting accordingly, and will be aggressive in our patrol techniques to minimize this from happening" said Chief Sain.

The suspected shooter was apprehended without incident authorities report. Those with information are urged to call (231) 733-8900.