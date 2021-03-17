Shifting sand, water again reveal shipwreck from 1880s

WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP) — A change in Lake Michigan water levels has revealed a shipwreck from the 1880s.

It's visible in western Michigan for the first time since 2018.

Craig Rich of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association believes it’s the wooden spine of the Contest, a schooner.

The wreckage is along the shore in Muskegon County, near where the White Lake channel meets Lake Michigan.

In 2018, parts of the ship were seen for the first time in decades, a result of changes in lake current, water levels and sand.

Now the wreckage is visible again.