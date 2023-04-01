Sheriff: Weed likely factor in deadly Muskegon Co. crash, child hospitalized

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died and a child was hospitalized after a crash, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Holton and Ewing roads in Holton Township around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a pickup truck driving north on Holton Road crossed the center line and hit a minivan that was heading south.

The driver of the minivan, a 34-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A four-year-old child in the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of anyone involved in the crash; however, deputies believe marijuana was a factor in the crash.

