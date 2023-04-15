Sheriff: Medical emergency likely factor in deadly Muskegon Co. crash

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Friday after crashing into a field.

Deputies responded to the crash on Heights Ravenna Road in Ravenna Township around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say Robert Art was driving west on Heights Ravenna Road near Wunsch Road when he drove off the road and into a farmer’s field.

The sheriff’s office believes Art had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

First responders tried to save Art’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube