Shelter employees, Good Samaritans rescue dog from busy Muskegon highway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — US-31 came to a standstill near the Sherman exit in Muskegon Friday when a loose dog began darting through traffic.

Thankfully, no drivers hit the dog and a local animal shelter quickly stepped in to help.

“So I got out, went across the street and tried to like get it to come to me but she was really scared so she took off,” Kaylee Parisian told FOX 17 Friday. “My boss ran through the grass and was like, ‘Hey, come over to Broadway!’”

Kaylee Parisian and her coworkers at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Muskegon had lost sight of the scared dog but after a long chase on the highway and through a few side streets, the pup finally came to a rest on someone’s porch nearby.

“Her little feet were all cut up and stuff,” Parisian recalled. “I was just so nervous because dogs dart and stuff and people are just kind of one-track, you know, going down a highway.”

She said many people stopped to help as they drove by.

“Some had even stopped to help and so the highway kind of came to a standstill for a second,” she added.

The dog does not have any tags, nor does she have a microchip, so she is now in the care of Pound Buddies.

If the shelter is unable to reunite the dog with her owners soon, she could be put up for adoption in the coming weeks.

