MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Looking for a furry friend? Look no further than Muskegon Township Fire Station #1.

While so-called "fire dogs" haven't been common for decades, a group of firefighters is bringing back the tradition with a twist.

The department on South Walker Road has partnered with Pound Buddies Animal Shelter to bring in a different dog each week.

Shelter dogs join Muskegon Twp. firefighters to help spur adoptions

"Every time we go to the schools for fire prevention, they always ask, 'Do you have a firehouse dog?'" says Captain Mike Mayette. "Now we can share our stories by having dogs in the house, here along with us."

Having the dogs at the station brings an air of positivity to staff.

"After a tough call, we can come back, pet the dog, play with the dog," explains Captain Mayette. "It takes our mind off the stressful incidents."

It also gives the dogs a chance to leave the confines of the shelter to stretch their legs.

“Their personalities just shine when they're here,” Lana Carson, executive director of Pound Buddies Animal Shelter, said Wednesday. "They get away from the noise.”

The biggest benefit might be for potential adopters.

The station posts pictures of the visiting pups on their Facebook page, and neighbors are welcome to stop by and meet them.

Carson says this unique partnership is especially important right now as shelters across the country are facing overcrowding issues.

"The overpopulation of pets is unfortunate, not only in our community but across the United States," Carson explained Wednesday. "For other organizations to step in, it's a tremendous help."

So, if you're looking for a loving companion, head over to the Muskegon Township Fire Department Facebook page. You might just find your perfect match waiting among the tankers and fire hoses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube