Settlement secured in sexual harassment lawsuit against Muskegon landlord

The Justice Department has announced that it has secured a settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit against a Michigan landlord. The landlord is Darrell Jones of Muskegon.

According to the United States Department of Justice, a lawsuit filed in June 2020 alleged that Jones had subjected female tenants to harassment since at least 2008. The harassment included making repeated and unwelcome sexual comments, touching tenants’ bodies without their consent, demanding sexual activity in exchange for rent and housing-related benefits, and taking adverse actions against tenants who resisted his sexual advances or complained about the harassment.

The settlement also resolved claims against Fatima Jones and Jones Investing, LLC, who also owned the properties with Darrell Jones where the alleged harassment occurred.

The agreement must still be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. If approved, the defendants will be required to pay $155,000 to compensate individuals harmed by the harassment. They will also have to pay a $10,000 civil penalty to the United States. The consent order also requires the defendants to:



Retain an independent property manager to manage their rental properties for the duration of the order.

Obtain fair housing training.

Implement non-discrimination policies and complaint procedures to prevent sexual harassment at their properties in the future.

“The sexual harassment of tenants is an intolerable abuse of power that violates federal civil rights laws,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan. “No one should have to endure sexual harassment and discrimination, especially in their own homes. My office is committed to protecting the rights of vulnerable tenants and will continue to vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act to combat discrimination and secure justice for victims.”

“The Fair Housing Act protects the rights of tenants to live in peace and security without the fear that their housing provider will sexually harass them,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to holding housing providers accountable for their unlawful behavior and seeking relief for survivors.”

