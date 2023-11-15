Watch Now
School closed after cybersecurity breach

Posted at 6:10 AM, Nov 15, 2023
NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — North Muskegon Public Schools announced their tech team had uncovered the issue late Tuesday night.

At the moment they do not have phone or internet capabilities and decided to close the schools to allow for a quicker response.

As of Wednesday morning, plans for the NHS induction and academic awards have not been officially canceled, but administrators will need to revisit that decision in the coming hours.

