MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire crews in Muskegon Heights responded to a crash involving a school bus.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) says the bus was traveling west along Summit Avenue when it was rear-ended by an SUV.

We’re told people were on the bus at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube