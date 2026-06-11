'Save Our Light' campaign nearly fully funded to restore Muskegon's breakwater lighthouse

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon South Breakwater Lighthouse, a landmark since 1931, is nearly fully funded for restoration, but the community still needs to raise the final $225,000 to see the project through.

WATCH: 'Save Our Light' campaign near completion to restore Muskegon's breakwater lighthouse

Muskegon's 'Save Our Light' campaign closes in on funding goal for lighthouse restoration

The 'Save Our Light' campaign launched in September 2025 with a $1.6 million goal. The first $800,000 came through a state grant secured by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. at the direction of a special legislative appropriation sponsored by former State Rep. Terry Sabo.

The remaining $800,000 must come from the community.

Kim Lange, Muskegon Lighthouses Operation Manager, said the lighthouse holds deep meaning for those who live and visit here.

"Everyone who comes and sees it, everyone who takes a picture of it, it means a lot to everyone, for both its nautical use and its personal remembrance," Lange said.

Phase one of construction was completed last fall, securing the base of the structure.

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"The wider base part is actually cement encased with steel, and that was all restored," said Dave Alexander, Member of the Save Our Lights campaign committee.

Phase two begins this month, replacing parts and painting the metal structure and fog horns.

The outer portion of the breakwater to the lighthouse will be closed to the public while work progresses this summer. That work, however, cannot be completed without the remaining funds.

Any funds raised beyond the $1.6 million goal will be placed into a maintenance and future restoration fund at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.

When asked what could happen if the funding is not secured, Alexander made it clear the stakes are high.

"It could fall over, it would fall into the lake, you'd have a big hunk of ice off of it in the middle of the winter, or a major storm come through, and it would wash it off," Alexander said.

Lange added a fully restored lighthouse would be a major draw for the area.

"It's a lighthouse, but it sure doesn't look very well, you know, and having it completely restored, bright shiny red, will really be an attraction," Lange said.

The Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy, the nonprofit owner of both the South Breakwater and South Pierhead Lighthouses, is overseeing the project and work is being done by Mihm Enterprises, a lighthouse restoration company based in Hamilton, Michigan.

The goal is to raise the remaining funds by the end of this year.

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Lange's message to the community is simple.

"Save our light. Please donate," Lange said. "Lights are the history of Muskegon. You are part of Muskegon. It is part of you. To give a little bit helps and goes a long way."

To donate, click here.

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