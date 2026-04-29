MUSKEGON, Mich. — A maternal and infant health program called Rx Kids is expanding to Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and several other Michigan communities to provide expecting mothers with economic support and improve overall health outcomes.

WATCH: 'A prescription for health, hope, and opportunity': Rx Kids to come to Muskegon to help expectant mothers

'A prescription for health, hope, and opportunity': Rx Kids to come to Muskegon to help expectant mothers

Starting June 1 in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights, the program will provide mothers with $1,500 during their pregnancy and $500 a month during a baby's infancy. The funds are designed to help cover essentials like diapers, formula, and rent.

Rx Kids was founded in Flint in 2024 and later expanded to more areas, including Kalamazoo in 2025.

Now, this summer, a total of 20 more communities will be able to enroll, including Battle Creek, the 49507 zip code in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Muskegon Heights.

"We call it a prescription for health, hope, and opportunity," said Founder and Director of Rx Kids, Dr. Mona Hanna. "I have wished ever since I became a doctor for the ability to prescribe away poverty."

Hanna said what happens during pregnancy and early infancy shapes a person's life course, so the program buffers the period of high expenses and income drops to improve health outcomes.

"We've already reached 10,000 families across the state of Michigan, and with this expansion, we're going to reach about 23,000 babies over the next three years," Hanna said.

The application process to bring Rx Kids to a community requires three things: community interest, high need, and match funds.

In Muskegon and Muskegon Heights, the initiative is supported by the State of Michigan, the City of Muskegon, the Community Foundation for Muskegon County, along with individual donors.

The City of Muskegon will serve as the local Community Champion.

"Both Muskegon and Muskegon Heights have some substantial kind of challenges for healthy populations," Hanna said.

To put those challenges into perspective, I reached out to Love INC of Muskegon.

The nonprofit, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary next year, connects neighbors in need with local food, personal care, and baby pantries. The organization helped nearly 12,000 neighbors in need this past year.

"Our mission is we mobilize the local churches to transform lives in the name of Christ," said Love INC Development Director Joshua Alviar.

"Neighbors in need, we want to point them to the Lord. We want to point them to Jesus Christ, and we do that through our services," Alviar said. "We’re fielding calls for mothers who are down to three diapers or who don't have any formula left in there, and they're scrambling to make those ends meet."

After learning of Rx Kids' future involvement in the area, Alviar said, "Just to hear of another, you know, nonprofit partner coming in to toe that line with us is very exciting."

I also connected with Desarae Embry, a 24-year-old Detroit-based mother of three, with children ages 4 and under, who has benefited from the program.

Desarae Embry

"I just feel like I was made to be a mom," Embry said. "When the system shows us that there are conditions on help, Rx Kids is showing us that there's no conditions."

Hanna said Rx Kids is already helping improve families' financial situations.

"Dollars are going directly into the hands of families," Hanna said. "They're getting spent quickly and locally, supporting small businesses and grocery stores and childcare centers and landlords, and that's creating revitalization in local economies."

"This is a program that is fundamentally telling mamas and families and entire communities that we love you, we see you, we hear you," Hanna added. "We know how hard it is to bring a baby into this world, and we're standing alongside you."

Eligible participants must be at least 16 weeks pregnant at enrollment, and newborns must be born on or after their community’s launch date.

Families cannot submit applications prior to the launch.

To learn more or enroll, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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