Roosevelt Park shooting/crash was actually an assault

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — A Saturday incident that was reported as a traffic crash and possible shooting turned out to be an assault.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, the Roosevelt Park Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash with injuries, with a possible shooting victim at the scene, in the area of West Summit Avenue and Maplegrove Road. Upon arriving at the scene, the investigating officer determined that there had not been a vehicle accident and that there had been no shooting.

The victim of an assault was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

Police said the incident appeared to be isolated and that there was no known threat to the general public.

The incident remains under investigation by Roosevelt Park Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Roosevelt Park Police Department at (231) 730-3721.

