Rep. Hillary Scholten to hold first town hall in Muskegon this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Rep. Hillary Scholten is scheduled to hold her first town hall as congresswoman in Muskegon this Saturday.

“I’m committed to hearing from constituents about their needs,” Scholten tweeted Thursday evening. “That’s why I’m hosting a town hall in Muskegon on Saturday!”

Scholten’s office says Muskegon is crucial to the newly formed district, adding the congresswoman looks forward to hearing community members’ thoughts on the issues most important to them.

The town hall is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Hillary Scholten sworn into Congress

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube