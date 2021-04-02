Recreational fires banned in Muskegon Heights until April 25

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — All recreational fires and outdoor open burning in Muskegon Heights has been banned until April 25, according to the City of Muskegon Heights.

We’re told the order does not include the use of propane and charcoal grills.

Campfire-style fires are acceptable but only if it is operating inside an enclosed container, the City says.

Fire Chief Christopher J. Dean notes that the Muskegon Heights Fire Department responded to burning- and fire-related emergencies in 10 out of the previous 18 days and that the city has received roughly a half inch of rain in the past month.

Other prohibited burning situations include leaves, brush, grass clippings, trash, furniture, plastic and construction materials, the City tells us.

