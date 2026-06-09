Read Muskegon opens new Muskegon Heights location, seeks community support to close funding gap

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Read Muskegon, a nonprofit providing free literacy services to neighbors of all ages across Muskegon County, is opening a new location on Peck Street in downtown Muskegon Heights.

Executive Director Melissa Moore said the $1.5 million raised to renovate the new space is about more than just the organization, it is an investment in the broader community.

"We think that this investment in Muskegon Heights is really important, not just because it's about Read Muskegon, but for what it can mean for this community in the future. We hope that inspires other people to make similar investments in Muskegon Heights, and we can keep bringing people back down here," Moore said.

The organization is working to close a remaining funding gap and has been selected by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to participate in Patronicity, an online crowdfunding platform. Every dollar donated will be matched up to $75,000 through the end of June.

"Every single donor who donates to that campaign will get their name on the donor wall here in our new space, but it is a huge piece of finishing up this project," Moore said.

The new location will support Read Muskegon's more than 20-year mission of removing barriers to literacy. Services include tutoring, family literacy initiatives, English classes for non-native speakers, and literacy support for those in the justice system.

Tuesday is the soft opening of the new space, with plans to open to the public by the end of the month.

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