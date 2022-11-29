Ravenna Middle School student suspended after threatening comments

RAVENNA, Mich. — A Ravenna Middle School student has been suspended after making a comment described as “inappropriate.”

In a letter from Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent Greg Helmer, it said that the student would be suspended up to 10 days pending further investigation.

Following the student’s comment, a threat assessment will be conducted by school officials. Law enforcement has also been contacted and will be meeting with the student and their parents.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will always take any and all necessary steps and partner with law enforcement when situations arise which may compromise safety and/or the well-being of our staff and students,” wrote Helmer in the letter. “At no time will verbal and/or physical threats or comments be perceived as a joke or ‘kidding around.’”

A copy of the letter from Helmer can be found below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube