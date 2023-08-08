Ravenna man sentenced to 150 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Ravenna man has been sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. He is 27-year-old Zebulon Timothy Nester.

According to the Department of Justice, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Nester’s residence in Ravenna on July 1, 2022. In the search, they located a stock of firearms, unregistered firearm silencers, ammunition, firearms accessories, body armor, a 3-D printer, and 3-D printed Glock switches. Glock switches convert semi-automatic Glock pistols into fully automatic firearms. Even if they are not attached to a firearm, Glock switches are defined as machine guns under federal law.

Prior to the search warrant, Nester had previously been apprehended by local authorities in possession of a firearm on June 8, 2022, in connection with a breaking and entering report where an additional handgun was stolen from a Newaygo County residence.

Nester pled guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms in April.

At his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker also ordered Nester to spend three years on supervised release after his confinement.

“Whether they are purchased illegally, stolen, or manufactured at home, federal law is clear: firearms, ammunition, unregistered silencers, and firearm conversion devices do not belong in the hands of felons,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. “The serious sentence imposed here shows that illegally armed criminals will face serious consequences in federal court.”

“Zebulon Nester blatantly and illegally possessed and sold firearms buying himself another round in federal prison,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Risking the safety of our community will not be tolerated. ATF and its law enforcement partners will identify and hold accountable those individuals who continue to contribute to the violence in our cities.”

