Randy Lindquist elected as next MAISD superintendent

MUSKEGON, Mich. — At a public meeting last night, the Board of Education cast votes and unanimously elected Randy Lindquist to be the next superintendent for the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District.

Lindquist is no stranger to MAISD, having worked there for fifteen years. He currently serves as the MAISD Associate Superintendent for Academic Services.

“I have been interviewing for this position for 15 years and I am humbled to have been selected to serve the MAISD in this way. I am excited to lead our organization as we promote the success of every student in Muskegon County and see them flourish,” said Lindquist in his public interview.

Numerous staff members at MAISD attended last night’s public meeting to express support for the new superintendent. Search Consultant Peter Haines, of the Michigan Leadership Institute, was among those who praised the board’s election, calling Lindquist one of the “finest educators in the state.”

“He will strengthen the services offered through MAISD programs and he will collaborate with and support our local districts,” said Board President Lee Suits. She also said that Lindquist showed a compelling vision for the future of MAISD.